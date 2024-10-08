Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Shares 1 Wild Stat About Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares 1 Wild Stat About Amari Cooper

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to move the football this season, ranking 32nd in the league through five weeks with the fewest offensive yards gained.

Cleveland’s passing game – helmed by quarterback Deshaun Watson – has accumulated only 852 total yards through the air.

Part of the offense’s problem was revealed by analyst Mike Clay today.

On X, Clay shared one wild stat about wide receiver Amari Cooper that explains part of the reason the team has issues sustaining drives.

“An absurd 45% of passes directed at Amari Cooper have qualified as ‘off target’ this season,” Clay wrote, noting, “We haven’t seen an off-target rate that high for a player with 40+ targets since at least prior to 2011.”

Broken down, that means roughly 21 of the 47 targets Watson has sent Cooper’s way have been off-target passes.

Combined with a league-leading eight drops, it’s little wonder why Cooper has only 20 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns entering the team’s sixth game of the season.

That statistic is an indictment of how poorly Watson has performed this season in addition to Cooper.

In an article on ESPN, analyst Daniel Oyefusi explained that Watson’s off-target pass percentage is 20.7 percent this season, the third-worst in the NFL.

While Watson cannot be blamed for the entirety of his offense’s failure, his inability to throw accurate passes one out of every five tries is hurting the Browns.

Cleveland will try to regroup this week as the Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 6 road contest on Sunday.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Eagles Expect 2 Players To Return Against Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball past Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals 1 Option To Move On From Deshaun Watson

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Wild Stat About Browns' Offense On 3rd Down

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Josh Cribbs Believes Browns Should Make 1 Move With Coaching Staff

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Fears The Browns' Culture Is About To Be 'Broken'

3 hours ago

TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Insider Reveals Eagles Expect 2 Players To Return Against Browns

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Has A Trade Suggestion For The Browns

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Rips Browns For Getting Rid Of Joe Flacco

5 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Report: Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson Has Been Resolved

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals One Roster Move Browns Should Make

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Radio Host Believes Team Is 'Getting Worse' After Commanders Contest

23 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Highest Grade Against Commanders

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Dan Patrick Says Browns Should Be 'Embarrassed' For Not Re-Signing Joe Flacco

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Has Surprising Take On Play-Calling Role

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Had 1 Surprising Stat After Commanders Contest

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson's Role

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants knocks the ball out of the hands of Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Interesting Stat To Show Inept Browns Offense Is In 2024

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Browns Radio Host Has A Strong Message For Browns After Sunday Loss

1 day ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Dan Orlovsky looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Dan Orlovsky Says Browns Have 'Worst Situation In Pro Sports'

1 day ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Terry Bradshaw Rips Deshaun Watson After Sunday's Performance

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns helps Deshaun Watson #4 up off the field in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Compares 2024 Browns Offense To Winless 2017 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Believes Browns Need To 'Soul Search' After Loss

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Frankie Luvu #4 of the Washington Commanders after the Commanders 34-13 win at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson's Career Would Be Over If Browns Bench QB

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Browns Fans Reveal Their Feelings With 1 Move After Sunday's Loss

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Asks When Browns Will 'Make A Move' On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Browns Nation