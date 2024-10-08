Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Insider Reveals Eagles Expect 2 Players To Return Against Browns

By
TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a run of bad luck to start the season with player injuries with as many as 17 players being listed on the weekly report and up to a dozen athletes on the Injured Reserve (IR) list at one point.

While the Browns are starting to see some of those players return, there are still several who are weeks away from seeing any action.

Philadelphia also had some – albeit to a lesser extent – of those issues, but the Eagles could see two of their top options returning this week against the Browns.

NFL insider James Palmer reported on X that the Eagles are anticipating wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will return to action in Week 6 to face the Browns.

The Eagles have struggled this season without their top options, losing two of their last three games.

Brown – who suffered a hamstring injury – played only in the season opener against Green Bay, recording five receptions for 119 yards and a scoring catch.

Smith entered the concussion protocol after the team’s third game of the season.

Still, the athlete has played in three games, logging 21 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland’s defense will be tested if the Eagles are at the full complement of wide receivers.

The Browns’ defense is coming off its worst showing of the season, having just yielded 434 yards of total offense to the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland has not allowed a team to throw for more than 228 yards on the year, a feat the New York Giants accomplished in Week 3.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

