Analyst Shares Concerns About Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns have been busy during free agency, but everyone agrees that they still have some areas of concern. There are still certain roles and positions that need to be addressed before next season begins.

Writing for PFF, Dalton Wasserman wrote about the biggest needs the Browns still have. Unsurprisingly, he said the offensive tackle, wide receiver, and quarterback are the positions the Browns should be looking at.

“OT, WR, QB,” Wasserman wrote. “The Browns have a prime opportunity to alleviate their issues on the offensive line and at wide receiver in this year’s draft. They’ve used ample resources to add starters up front in Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. Expect one of their two first-round selections to be used on a left tackle. Cleveland’s passing game is also in need of rejuvenation. Jerry Jeudy was the Browns’ only wide receiver to accrue at least 400 receiving yards last season, yet he was also among the team’s five wide receivers to earn a sub-60.0 PFF receiving grade. Part of that is due to the team’s moribund quarterback situation, which currently features Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The Browns are unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round, but they should be examining their options at all times.”

It is clear that the Browns’ offense is still a work in progress, with several areas that need improvement before the team can truly contend. To their credit, the team has already made meaningful moves by adding Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins. Still, those additions alone may not be enough to elevate the unit to a playoff level.

While the quarterback situation remains uncertain, the Browns have even more pressing needs elsewhere on offense.

That is why attention is quickly shifting toward the draft. With multiple high selections, the Browns have a valuable opportunity to add impact players. How general manager Andrew Berry chooses to use those picks will be critical.

Left tackle Monroe Freeling out of Georgia has long been linked to Cleveland. However, even if the Browns land Freeling, other key needs still remain unresolved.

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