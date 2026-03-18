Quincy Williams Shares Message After Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Quincy Williams in free agency, bringing them a young but experienced defensive player who is ready to get to work right away. Many fans who watched highlights of Williams feel excited about what he might do in Cleveland, and Williams himself is elated to be coming to the team.

Calling into 92.3 The Fan, Williams talked about what he will bring to the Browns.

“Number 1, pride. The celebrations, the atmosphere, the energy of the game. On top of that, leadership. I know we got my boy, Defensive Rookie of the Year. I’m excited about that. I get to play next to him, learn from him, and teach him a few things,” Williams said.

"Number 1, pride. The celebrations, the atmosphere, the energy. On top of that leadership. We got the defensive rookie of the year, I get to learn from him and teach him a few things." 📞New Browns LB Quincy Williams on what he brings to the team pic.twitter.com/bLOpO8tZdz — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 18, 2026

The Browns needed to act quickly after Devin Bush departed in free agency, and they did just that by signing Williams.

Williams enters 2026 with a chance to reestablish himself. A former All-Pro linebacker, he is coming off a season with the New York Jets that was impacted by injuries. Now, he has an opportunity for a fresh start and a return to form.

A change of scenery could be exactly what Williams needs. In Cleveland, he will play alongside Myles Garrett, giving the defense another high-energy presence. He will also reunite with a coach he is familiar with in Mike Rutenberg, which could help him quickly settle into his new role.

Williams has made it clear that he is motivated. Rather than being discouraged by the Browns’ recent struggles, he sees this as a chance to prove himself again. He has spoken about bringing pride, intensity, and a strong mindset to the team.

For a fan base looking for something to rally around, that kind of energy is welcome. The Browns are hoping Williams can provide both production on the field and a spark that helps push the defense forward.

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Browns Are Signing Former Lions Safety