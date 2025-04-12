Analyst Shares Hard Truth About Joe Flacco Signing With Browns

The Cleveland Browns brought back a familiar face.

They signed Joe Flacco to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting job.

However, as good as that could’ve been last season, Jonathan Peterlin isn’t sold on him anymore.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he warned fans about getting overly excited because of this, citing that ‘sequels are never better than the originals.’

“They want you to get excited over Joe Flacco. They want you to get excited for the upcoming season…sequels are never better than the originals, guys,” he said.

Peterlin claimed that even when Flacco played well, the wheels were still falling off.

He pointed out how Flacco once infamously said that he wasn’t there to mentor or coach up the young players because he was there to win the starting quarterback job, and he wondered whether he still felt the same way.

At the end of the day, the Browns did the right thing by bringing Flacco back, even if it was a year later than they should have.

Regardless of whether he’s going to be a starter or not, they couldn’t afford to enter next season with just Pickett, an injured Deshaun Watson, and a rookie in their quarterback room, and there weren’t many – if any – suitable options at this point in free agency.

Peterlin doesn’t see Flacco even beating out Pickett for QB1 in training camp, and that makes perfect sense.

The fans have to tame their expectations and not think that just because it worked out with Flacco two years ago, things will be the same now that he’s older.

Even so, he’s still a more than proven backup who can win you games if needed, and all in all, this was a solid move.

