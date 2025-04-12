Analyst Names ‘Ideal’ RB Prospect For Browns In Draft

While analysts have focused on the Browns’ need at quarterback, Cleveland also has a void at the running back position.

The Browns have yet to re-sign fan-favorite Nick Chubb, leaving only Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. on the 2025 roster.

Cleveland will likely address this position in the draft because this running back class is considered a deep group that could produce several NFL starters.

Analyst Tim Bielik has identified one prospect as an “ideal” fit for the Browns, pointing to Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo as his choice for Cleveland.

“This is one of my man crushes in this entire draft,” Bielik admitted. “Incredible contact balance, just hard to bring down on first contact. And he runs with high-end energy. Explosive run rate last season, 15.31%.”

Bielik pointed to Skattebo’s receiving ability as one of his best traits, making him a potential three-down back in the NFL, while also comparing him to a “bowling ball” when it comes to running the football.

Last season, Skattebo finished third among all college running backs in receiving yards while also earning 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for the Sun Devils.

He’s a significant reason why Arizona State made a surprise appearance in the college football playoffs last season.

Cleveland will return to a run-oriented offense in 2025, with Tommy Rees assuming the offensive coordinator position and head coach Kevin Stefanski taking over the play-calling duties.

The Browns were among the best rushing teams during Stefanski’s first four seasons with the squad, setting up play-action passes with their ground game.

