Analyst Shares How Much Haslam Sports Group Will Spend On Domed Stadium

The debate surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ future home stadium continues to be waged across northern Ohio.

The Browns’ organization has a looming decision to make as the team can either renovate the existing lakefront facility or build a domed stadium in Brook Park.

Cleveland’s municipal government has already shared its proposal with the team and the public, allowing $461 million in existing and future revenue streams to help the Haslam Sports Group – the Browns’ ownership team – to renovate Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Yet the organization seems to be leaning toward the more expensive option of building a domed facility on a 176-acre parcel of land in nearby Brook Park.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter explained on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – exactly how expensive that proposed facility and accompanying development would be in a recent post.

“Browns offering to spend $1.2 billion on dome + $1-1.4 billion on adjoining development + $200+ million in Berea,” Ruiter wrote, adding, “That’s up to $2.8 billion+ commitment.”

#Browns offering to spend $1.2 billion on dome + $1-1.4 billion on adjoining development + $200+ million in Berea. That’s up to $2.8 billion+ commitment. You’re acting like Browns are asking for it to be paid for 100% publicly. They’re not. 50-50 dome, 0% public for development. https://t.co/9E0jfSFuQ0 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 30, 2024

Ruiter’s response came as a fan questioned why the Haslam Sports Group should be entitled to $1.2 billion in public funding for the proposed domed stadium.

The ownership group has asked for public funds for both options, but the $461 million from the city of Cleveland is less than half the group’s request to build a domed stadium.

Ruiter added that the accompanying development around the domed stadium and the $200 million in spending around Berea are both fully funded by the organization and have zero public funds tied to the projects.

