Ravens Re-Sign Former Browns QB

When the Cleveland Browns announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the team shocked analysts by keeping four quarterbacks to start the year.

In addition to starter Deshaun Watson, the Browns kept veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley, and second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their initial regular season roster.

Analysts believed the move was made as the team looked to trade Huntley to another team that needed a quarterback, either for depth or as a starter.

Two days after the team kept Huntley, the Browns moved on from the quarterback, terminating his contract to make room for a third running back.

Now, Huntley has a new home – sort of.

Insider Ari Meirov shared the move on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Huntley would re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens, the team that had previously employed the quarterback during his first four seasons in the league.

The #Ravens are signing their former Pro Bowl QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley after he was released by Cleveland, per @Schultz_Report. A return to Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/hH1FgsACqR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2024

Huntley had a strong finish to the preseason as he went 17 of 22 for 146 yards and three touchdowns for the Browns against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

The mobile quarterback also finished 14 yards on the ground on two rushes.

Cleveland informed Thompson-Robinson of their decision to keep him over Huntley before the 53-man roster was announced, multiple sources reported early on Tuesday.

Initially, insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that morning that the Browns were listening to trade offers for either Winston or Huntley.

Her report was later refuted by multiple sources who confirmed that only Huntley was available for trade.

NEXT:

Texans Owners Troll Browns Over Deshaun Watson Trade