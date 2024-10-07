Analyst Shares Interesting Stat To Show Inept Browns Offense Is In 2024

The Cleveland Browns have struggled this season moving the football, and this week overtook the 32nd (or last) spot in the NFL as the team has mustered just over 239 total yards per outing.

Cleveland’s offense until this season was predicated on the running game, and the Browns were not an extremely explosive offensive unit under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s previous offensive approach.

This season, the team’s implementation of a three- and four-receiver base set was designed to help quarterback Deshaun Watson and his wide receivers change that, allowing his playmakers to work in space and make big plays.

Through five games, that’s not happening.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared on X a stat from Sunday’s loss to Washington that detailed exactly how inept the Browns’ offense has been this season.

“Commanders had 8 plays for for [sic] 20+ yards,” Ruiter wrote, adding that the “Browns (had) just 1. Cleveland has just 12 plays this season of 20 or more yards.”

#Commanders had 8 plays for for 20+ yards. #Browns just 1. Cleveland has just 12 plays this season of 20 or more yards. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 6, 2024

Cleveland’s lone explosive play was a run with D’Onta Foreman as he logged 25 yards during a late-game rush.

The next-highest play was on the second-to-last snap of the contest as backup quarterback Jameis Winston came onto the field and connected found Foreman for a 16-yard pass.

On the Browns’ touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, running back Jerome Ford also posted a 16-yard rush to start the drive.

In all three instances, however, the game was well in hand, and the Washington defense was in prevent mode to keep Cleveland from trying to score quickly and get back into the contest.

