Browns Radio Host Has A Strong Message For Browns After Sunday Loss

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations.

Fast forward to today, and their chances of making the playoffs are quite slim.

They’ve only won one of their first five games of the season, and most of the losses haven’t been close at all.

That’s why Tony Rizzo wanted to let all decision-makers in the organization know that he was done with them.

Talking on “The Really Big Show” Monday morning, he claimed that he didn’t even want to watch their product anymore, blaming them for wasting an entire season (via ESPN Cleveland’s X account).

"As a fan, I want you to know IM DONE," – @TheRealTRizzo has a STRONG message for the Browns after another loss on Sunday. Are you with Rizz? pic.twitter.com/AHqfdXzey4 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 7, 2024

He pointed out that they had the 10th-best offense in the league last season, calling them out for blowing it up just because they didn’t want Joe Flacco to put pressure on Deshaun Watson.

Rizzo questioned who was actually making all the decisions and wanting Watson to be out there, adding that it seemed like they were willing to jeopardize an entire season just to prove a point about that trade.

Truth be told, things haven’t looked good at all this season.

Kevin Stefanski is calling plays on an offense that he’s unfamiliar with.

The offensive line has struggled mightily.

Amari Cooper has dropped passes.

They haven’t been able to establish the run, and on top of that, Deshaun Watson is struggling with his accuracy.

Making the playoffs at 1-4 might be off the table at this point, but given how they played last season, perhaps they could still have a chance to make a run if they make a seemingly inevitable quarterback change.

