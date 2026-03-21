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Analyst Shares Interesting Take On Browns’ No. 6 Pick

Jimmy Swartz
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Analyst Shares Interesting Take On Browns’ No. 6 Pick
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns hold a premium spot in the upcoming NFL Draft, and what they decide to do with the No. 6 overall pick could define the direction of the roster moving forward. With multiple needs still to address, there has been a growing debate about whether the team should prioritize adding a wide receiver or continue building in the trenches.

One recent discussion from USA Today’s Nate Davis offered a clear perspective on how the Browns should approach that decision, especially when comparing the value of offensive tackles versus wide receivers in this class.

“I think they certainly have the flexibility. I would probably go left tackle just because I think that there is fewer of those guys. I just do not know that there is one worth No. 6 pick. I think it is a deeper receiver draft,” Davis said.

For the Browns, this presents an interesting dilemma. The team has already made moves to improve the offensive line this offseason, but long-term stability at left tackle remains one of the most important questions on the roster. Protecting the quarterback is always a top priority, and elite tackles are among the hardest players to find in the league.

At the same time, the wide receiver group in this draft is widely viewed as deep and versatile. That could give Cleveland the opportunity to address another position early and still find a productive receiver later on Day 2 or even early Day 3.

There is also the possibility that the Browns do not stay at No. 6 at all. If the front office does not see a clear value pick at that spot, trading down could allow them to collect additional assets while still targeting positions of need.

Ultimately, this decision will come down to how Cleveland grades the top prospects on its board. If there is a tackle they believe can anchor the offensive line for years to come, that may be the direction they go.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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