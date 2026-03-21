Wyatt Teller’s Agent Takes Jab At Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made several changes to their roster this offseason, and one of the more notable departures was along the offensive line. Moving on from a player like Wyatt Teller is not a small decision, especially given his impact over the past several seasons. As the team reshapes its roster and looks toward the future, not every move will be universally praised. That reality was highlighted recently by a comment that quickly caught attention.

Following Teller’s departure, his agent shared a message that took a jab at Cleveland.

“The Browns will wish they resigned Wyatt at some point.. but onto the Texans now,” Teller’s agent, Andy Ross, posted on Instagram.

What Teller’s agent (@NFLagentandy) on IG: “The Browns will wish they resigned Wyatt at some point.. but onto the Texans now.” pic.twitter.com/Q1rnFhq7xm — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) March 20, 2026

Teller had been a key piece of the Browns’ offensive line during his time with the team. Known for his physical style and run blocking ability, he played an important role in helping Cleveland establish one of the more effective ground attacks in the league over the past few years.

Teller’s time in Cleveland came to a controversial end, as he was benched during the final weeks by former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Teller will be missed, the Browns have done a notable job so far of signing new lineman that have the flexibility to play multiple positions along the offensive line.

Still, comments like this naturally add another layer of intrigue. If Teller performs well in his new situation and the Browns’ offensive line struggles, the decision will be questioned even more. On the other hand, if Cleveland’s new group performs at a high level, the move will be viewed as part of a successful transition.

For now, it is simply a comment from an agent, but it adds fuel to a storyline that could be revisited throughout the season.

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