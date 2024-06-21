Analyst Shares Reason Browns Should Avoid Brandon Aiyuk Trade

After San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk announced to the world that his current team had no intentions of extending his current contract, every NFL franchise’s fan base immediately started opining that Aiyuk would be a nice addition to their current roster.

Analyst Tyvis Powell had a different message for fans considering a hypothetical trade involving the wide receiver.

While Powell acknowledged having a duo of young wide receivers to pair up with quarterback Deshaun Watson would be nice, the analyst shared the primary reason the Cleveland Browns should avoid a potential trade.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video of Powell’s argument on Twitter this week, and the analyst asked which players the team would have to sacrifice to add Aiyuk to the roster.

“And if you pay him, who’s not getting paid, and are we ready to see specific names that we care about walk,” Powell asked his fellow panelists in discussing Aiyuk’s value to the Cleveland franchise.

Could the #Browns really make a run at 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk?@1Tyvis breaks down the pros and cons of acquiring the 2nd Team All Pro receiver pic.twitter.com/y3FE4aiGpi — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 20, 2024

Powell pointed specifically to the defensive side of the football, noting that acquiring and re-signing Aiyuk would take away from potential money the team could pay M.J. Emerson and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

“There are certain guys that would be affected by that move,” Powell said.

Powell also noted that Aiyuk is an athletic wide receiver who is a “really good” wide receiver.

Yet, the analyst explained that he was not certain Aiyuk alone would be good enough for the team to give up “all those extra pieces” to have another top-tier receiver on the team.

