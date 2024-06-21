Analyst Shares Belief Browns Will Shift WR Pecking Order

When the Browns sent multiple draft picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, analysts immediately proposed Jeudy starting alongside Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and fourth-year receiver Elijah Moore.

That may not necessarily be the case, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

Instead, a different wide receiver who was already on the team could crack the starting lineup in place of Moore.

Analyst Adam Levitan shared a snippet of Jackson’s article on Twitter, noting that second-year receiver Cedric Tillman could get the starting nod in place of Moore to start the season.

A projection on the #Browns WR room from The Athletic. A bit different than what I expected, with regards to both alignment and Elijah Moore vs. Cedric Tillman. pic.twitter.com/RZ4R6HljAv — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) June 20, 2024

The projections differ vastly from what other pundits have suggested, especially with Moore out of the starting lineup.

Jackson wrote that Moore would also “see snaps inside and outside,” noting that the former New York Jets receiver would be a utility athlete for Cleveland in his projections.

Projecting Moore as the No. 4 wide receiver in the Browns’ depth chart was not the only surprise Jackson had in store.

The writer proposed that Tillman would be the receiver lining up out wide and moving Jeudy to the slot position.

Additionally, Jackson wrote he believes David Bell would be the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart, and that all other receivers “wanting to get in the immediate mix would need a combination of a big summer and special teams ability.”

Cleveland currently has 12 wide receivers on the roster, and multiple athletes are projected to be cut before the Browns reach their 53-man roster threshold later this summer.

