Analyst Shares Strong Beliefs About Deshaun Watson

In year three, the Cleveland Browns continue to exercise patience with Deshaun Watson as the quarterback has dealt with multiple issues to play just 12 games in the past two years.

His latest setback was a fractured glenoid bone in his shoulder, requiring surgery and sidelining the quarterback after Week 11 last season.

Analyst Tony Rizzo made multiple strong statements about Watson’s immediate future and potential with the team in the long term Tuesday.

“The Really Big Show” shared on Twitter comments made by Rizzo in a video clip, telling the audience he expects to see plenty of videos from Watson throwing this week in organized team activities (OTAs).

“He’s been throwing, and I’m sure there’ll be video of him throwing,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo expects to see plenty of videos of Browns QB Deshaun Watson throwing during Browns OTAs 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aq3zI4FvUq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 20, 2024

Beyond the videos of Watson, Rizzo shared multiple thoughts about Watson this season.

Rizzo began by saying the team should use caution in how much Watson is throwing as the quarterback’s health is tied to the team’s goals.

The analyst added that Watson needs to have a hot start to satisfy critics, but Rizzo would not rush to blame Watson for the offense’s failure should the quarterback show rust after playing only 12 games since the 2020 season.

If either his play or his health comes into question this season, Rizzo believes the team will discuss Watson’s future with the team moving forward.

Rizzo called the third year a “big year” for Watson to show his progress toward returning to elite status before the Browns determine the quarterback’s future.

