Browns Biggest Defensive Issue Lies At 1 Position

After exercising Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option, the defensive backfield is set this season for the Browns.

Cleveland now has 11 players for the defensive backfield heading into OTAs this week after selecting Myles Harden in the draft and adding multiple undrafted free agents.

The team also used draft capital on the defensive line, adding depth for the interior positions to complement 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and his defensive end teammates.

While the front and backfield have quality starters and depth for the Browns’ defense, the team’s interior defensemen lack depth beyond the starters.

Cleveland addressed the position this offseason, adding linebackers Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks as defenders who will join Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and log quality time on the field this season.

Bush and Hicks will replace Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. as both players signed elsewhere this offseason.

Beyond JOK and the two veteran pickups, Cleveland lacks experience at the linebacker position.

Fourth-year veteran Tony Fields II is the only player with significant experience, having played 44 games since joining the team in 2021.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate played in 16 games during his rookie season, starting once in 2023.

As for the remainder of the roster, Caleb Johnson and Charlie Thomas III have played in three games combined during their brief NFL careers while rookies Winston Reid and Nathaniel Watson appear destined for special teams or limited, situational roles in the Browns’ defense.

Inking a one-year pact with available free agents is a logical choice to ensure Cleveland’s reserve linebackers are ready to fill the void should the injury bug bite the Browns in 2024.

