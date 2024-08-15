Kevin Stefanski Reveals QB Decision Ahead Of Second Preseason Game

When the Cleveland Browns last played in a preseason game, the team started quarterback Jameis Winston while splitting snaps with fellow signal callers Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley after Winston’s brief stay in the game.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in the game as the team has chosen to rest the quarterback until next weekend’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

With the contest only two days away, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has revealed who his starting quarterback will be for the second preseason contest.

Analyst Spencer German shared on Twitter that Stefanski will start Thompson-Robinson against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Kevin Stefanski shared that DTR will start Saturday's game against the #Vikings. Tyler Huntley will finish the game for #Browns. — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) August 15, 2024

Thompson-Robinson will be relieved by Huntley in the preseason contest, giving both quarterbacks who are fighting for the third quarterback position significant opportunity to earn that job.

Against Green Bay, Thompson-Robinson looked good as he completed 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

He also carried the ball once for two yards.

Huntley was six of nine passing on the day, completing those passes for 41 yards in relief of Winston.

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback also rushed twice for 13 yards on the day.

Thompson-Robinson led the Browns on their only touchdown drive of the contest as Cleveland finally found the endzone in the fourth quarter.

Rookie running back Aidan Robbins scored the team’s only touchdown and finished with five carries for six yards.

The Browns are believed to favor Thompson-Robinson – the team’s fifth-round pick in 2023 – over Huntley as the franchise has confidence that he could have a future starting role in the NFL.

