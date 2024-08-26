Analyst Shares Which 9 Browns Players Will Return To Practice This Week

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of experience dealing with injuries, especially after their 2023 campaign witnessed more than a dozen players sustain injuries that cost those players more than half the regular season.

During the offseason and preseason, several other players experienced issues, ranging from minor problems that called for rest to some that required surgery.

On Monday, the Browns finally received some good news involving injured players.

Analyst Camryn Justice revealed that nine Browns players would return to practice this week to prepare for the season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Justice listed offensive tackles Jack Conklin and James Hudson III, safety D’Anthony Bell, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, cornerback Greg Newsome II, tight end David Njoku, running back Pierre Strong Jr., and linebackers Jordan Hicks and Tony Fields

Offensively, Conklin and Njoku headline the list of returning players.

Conklin – one of five players who passed their physicals to return off the injured list – returns after missing nearly the entire 2023 campaign with ACL and MCL injuries in the same knee.

Njoku was recovering from an undisclosed injury.

Newsome and Tomlinson headline the list of as defensive starters returning before the season-opening contest.

The cornerback underwent surgery on his hamstring after being a surprise entrant on the injured list earlier this summer.

Tomlinson was sidelined after having his knee scoped to help the 30-year-old, but his presence for the Week 1 contest was expected.

The Browns also announced that offensive tackle Jed Wills passed his physical, but the offensive tackle is not returning to practice this week.

