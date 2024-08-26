Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, August 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Shares Which 9 Browns Players Will Return To Practice This Week

Analyst Shares Which 9 Browns Players Will Return To Practice This Week

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns defenders Tony Fields II and Denzel Ward
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of experience dealing with injuries, especially after their 2023 campaign witnessed more than a dozen players sustain injuries that cost those players more than half the regular season.

During the offseason and preseason, several other players experienced issues, ranging from minor problems that called for rest to some that required surgery.

On Monday, the Browns finally received some good news involving injured players.

Analyst Camryn Justice revealed that nine Browns players would return to practice this week to prepare for the season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Justice listed offensive tackles Jack Conklin and James Hudson III, safety D’Anthony Bell, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, cornerback Greg Newsome II, tight end David Njoku, running back Pierre Strong Jr., and linebackers Jordan Hicks and Tony Fields

Offensively, Conklin and Njoku headline the list of returning players.

Conklin – one of five players who passed their physicals to return off the injured list – returns after missing nearly the entire 2023 campaign with ACL and MCL injuries in the same knee.

Njoku was recovering from an undisclosed injury.

Newsome and Tomlinson headline the list of as defensive starters returning before the season-opening contest.

The cornerback underwent surgery on his hamstring after being a surprise entrant on the injured list earlier this summer.

Tomlinson was sidelined after having his knee scoped to help the 30-year-old, but his presence for the Week 1 contest was expected.

The Browns also announced that offensive tackle Jed Wills passed his physical, but the offensive tackle is not returning to practice this week.

NEXT:  Nick Chubb's Status Reveals For 2024 Regular Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Waive 16 Players Today

12 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb's Status Reveals For 2024 Regular Season

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Browns Have Intriguing Decisions To Make At WR Position

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Tyler Huntley #10 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Recognizes 2 Browns Players With High Marks After Seahawks Contest

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Claims Deshaun Watson 'Ready To Roll' Against Cowboys

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Browns Could Propose Trade With 3 Teams In Need Of Better Backup QB

2 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver Jamari Thrash #80 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Aidan Robbins #49 after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

3 Browns Offensive Players With Strong Performances Against Seahawks

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Hints At Multiple OL Starters Returning To Active Roster

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Insider Reveals 5 Players The Browns May Not Play Against Seahawks

3 days ago

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On CeeDee Lamb Rumors

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Believes Deshaun Watson Should Play Against Seahawks

3 days ago

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald Reveals Game Plan For Browns' Preseason Contest

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Final Preseason Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Analysts Reveal Their Thoughts About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Trade Kicker For Seventh-Round Pick

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts About Jerome Ford's Progress

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Denzel Ward's Health Status

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong

Pierre Strong Released From Hospital Following Rib Injury

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals 1 Player Key To Deshaun Watson Playing Against Seahawks

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jack Conklin's Workout Reveals Potential Move On OL

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Reveals Browns 'Exploring The Possibility' Of Trading 1 QB

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns WR Signs With New Team

6 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first thalf of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

D'Onta Foreman Reveals His Thoughts On Role For Browns

6 days ago

Browns Nation