Analyst Shuts Down Big Concern About Browns, Shedeur Sanders

As much as the Cleveland Browns desperately need a young quarterback, some experts and fans have expressed serious concerns about Shedeur Sanders.

Besides his glaring physical and talent limitations, some have raised doubts about his demeanor, stating that he comes off as ‘brash and arrogant.’

Reports from the NFL Scouting Combine also cited that two teams picking in the top ten considered him unprofessional and that he didn’t take his meetings seriously.

If that wasn’t enough, fans have shown concerns about Deion Sanders’ presence and whether he would interfere with the team’s decision to take his son.

Cleveland sports analyst Ryan Tyler recently claimed that he’d heard no indication of that being the case with the Browns.

Talking on the “Bruce Drennan Show,” Tyler claimed that Deion Sanders hadn’t expressed any type of concerns about his son being a Brown, and he didn’t mention the Browns as one of the teams he wouldn’t want Shedeur playing for.

“I’ve got 0 evidence to indicate that Deion would become something of a bug in the locker room,” Tyler said.

Even so, the Browns will have to think things through here.

Deion Sanders claimed that he would only coach in the NFL if he had a chance to coach his sons, so this would only put even more pressure on Kevin Stefanski.

On top of that, he’s very outspoken and not the kind of person who takes criticism well or lightly, and having him talk on the radio after every Browns loss isn’t necessarily the best thing.

There’s a case to be made for the Browns to take Sanders.

But given his apparent low ceiling, it will also come with plenty of risk.

