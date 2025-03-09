Report: Myles Garrett Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Leave Browns

The Cleveland Browns are trying to hold onto their best player.

Their best player, unfortunately, doesn’t want anything to do with them anymore.

Myles Garrett has drawn a line in the sand and has no intention whatsoever of suiting up for the Browns again.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, he’s more than willing to go the extra mile and do ‘whatever it takes’ to be traded:

“Garrett has steadfastly maintained that he wants to go win a Super Bowl elsewhere, and that he’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to get out. He’s also not open to an extension, as I reported at the NFL Combine. Therefore, he likely wanted to Haslam to agree to let him seek a trade, and that’s not Haslam’s call. If Garrett wanted to open extension talks or dial back his trade request, he would’ve gone to Berry for that,” Cabot said.

The Browns have made it loud and clear that they won’t even entertain the thought of trading their former No. 1 pick.

They’ve moved some money around with their latest moves, and while that was a necessary thing ahead of the start of free agency, some believe it’s also to try and sign him to a record-breaking contract extension.

Garrett has stated that his desire to be traded doesn’t have anything to do with money, knowing that he’s most likely going to get the same extension regardless of where he plays.

His trade request has reportedly been years in the making, and now that the cat is out of the bag, he’s reached a point of no return with the organization.

If the Browns are going to trade Garrett, it’s hard to think of a better time to do so than right now.

His trade value will most likely go down at some point in the near future, and as tough as it may be to let a player like that leave, you don’t want any distractions or disruptive presences in the locker room.

