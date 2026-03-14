Analyst Shuts Down Narrative About Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are clearly in the middle of a rebuilding process. Some teams take years before they reach the level they want to compete at.

There are certain analysts and even some fans who feel that the Browns won’t be competing in 2026.

Writing on social media, Lance Reisland shot down that idea.

He said the Browns will attempt to find ways to win, no matter how next season turns out.

“The idea that the Browns wouldn’t try to win this year is absurd to me. Coaches don’t think that way. Coaches don’t rebuild, they retool. They find matchups, develop players, and compete every weekend. Tanking is one of the worst words in sports. Losers tank. Competitors find ways to win,” Reisland said on X.

The idea that the Browns wouldn’t try to win this year is absurd to me. Coaches don’t think that way. Coaches don’t rebuild, they retool. They find matchups, develop players, and compete every weekend. Tanking is one of the worst words in sports. Losers tank. Competitors find… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 13, 2026

It feels far-fetched to assume that Monken has been hired by the Browns in his first head coaching position and is planning not to push his team as hard as he can next year. Even though certain people believe he’ll be given a pass on 2026 no matter how it turns out, Monken doesn’t seem like the sort of person who would go easy on himself or his team.

Monken was hired with a purpose: to lead his team to more wins. That is his goal, and he is getting to work right away.

This doesn’t mean that the Browns will have a much better record next season. They might still suffer tough losses, and their record may not be great. But Reisland doesn’t foresee them not trying.

General manager Andrew Berry has been hard at work during this offseason and the fans are demanding progress.

The organization is signaling that a better season is ahead, and tanking won’t be its objective.

NEXT:

Browns Free Agent Sends Cryptic Message On Social Media