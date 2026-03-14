Browns Free Agent Sends Cryptic Message On Social Media

Several significant free agents who played for the Cleveland Browns last season remain on the market after the busy first few days of the NFL signing window. They include offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, and tight end David Njoku.

On the defensive side of the ball, Devin Bush Jr. has already departed after landing a new deal with the Chicago Bears. Now, another fellow linebacker is hinting that he might be ready to make a move.

Jerome Baker sent a cryptic message on social media that could be interpreted as “it’s time” to sign a contract.

“I think it’s time,” Baker posted on X.

I think it's time. — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) March 13, 2026

Baker, a Cleveland native, signed a one-year contract with the Browns last offseason as a free agent after finishing the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans. He played in all 17 games for the Browns with four starts and posted 40 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He closed the season on a good note with 10 combined tackles in the final two games.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, the Ohio State product played six years for them before signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent prior to the 2024 campaign. Now, he may be looking to join his fifth team in the past four seasons.

His loss would not be as significant as Bush’s departure is to the Browns. In his second year with Cleveland, he had arguably his best NFL season with 125 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. He also had three interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns.

The Browns moved quickly to replace him by signing All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams of the New York Jets to a two-year contract. He will be reunited with new Cleveland defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who worked with him on both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Jets.

With Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger also at linebacker, the Browns should be OK at the position no matter what Baker decides to do.

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Former Browns RB Signs With Commanders