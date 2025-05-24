Analyst Shuts Down Trade Rumors About Browns QB

All things considered, it seemed like the Cleveland Browns were ready to move on from Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Even if he hadn’t suffered a setback in his recovery, it appeared that the writing was on the wall for that to happen.

But team analyst Jeff Lloyd doesn’t see any trade happening at any point, and he wants to shut down all the recent rumors about the Browns looking to trade Watson:

“Just as the Browns could not trade Myles Garrett financially, the same thing applies to Deshaun Watson. You can make up all the fake storylines about it that you want. It is just something that fiscally cannot happen,” Lloyd wrote on X.

It’s hard to disagree with that logic.

If the Browns failed to land a trade partner for Watson months or even weeks ago, why would things be any different now?

All teams had a chance to pursue free agents, make trades, or land players in the NFL Draft, and at no point did we hear anything about someone inquiring about Watson’s availability.

Even if he were to return this season, which seems to be a big ‘if,’ he’s making way too much money for any team to consider trading for him.

They would have to give up a lot just for salary-matching purposes, and it’s not like Watson has shown any signs of being the player he once was.

Once again, even if he was, he’s struggled with injuries and countless issues off the field, and there’s no real incentive for any team, Browns included, to have him around right now.

