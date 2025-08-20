Analyst Slams Browns’ Handling Of Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has become a source of debate among fans and media as training camp progresses.

While the team added multiple signal callers through the draft and trades, the current pecking order has raised questions about roster construction and player development.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently voiced frustration about how the Browns are handling fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, one of the most talked about prospects in the 2025 draft class.

“The Browns wanted Kenny Pickett to battle Joe Flacco—that’s their answer at quarterback. Then they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round and got Shedeur, the most popular player in the draft, in the fifth round, and they say it’s a value pick. When they say ‘value,’ what do they mean? You’re not giving him a chance to start, and they won’t even let him play with the 1s in practice. Why did they draft him? Why? If I were that kid, I’d respectfully go into that office and say, ‘Guys, thank you for the opportunity, but can I please go somewhere where I actually have a chance to play?'” Rizzo said.

Sanders has operated as the fourth quarterback throughout much of camp. He sits behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

His preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers showed promise with 138 yards and two touchdowns.

An oblique injury has further complicated Sanders’ situation. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Sanders missed practice but could return Wednesday.

With Flacco already locked in as the Week 1 starter, the backup competition remains open.

Saturday’s game presents a crucial opportunity for Sanders to make his case alongside Gabriel and Pickett.

The final preseason matchup could determine who earns the primary backup role heading into the regular season.

