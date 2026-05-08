Browns Announce Signing Of 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cleveland Browns are getting all of their players lined up to be ready when their offseason preparation begins in earnest. With a rookie minicamp the latest event about to start, the Browns made sure they took care of the necessary paperwork.

In addition to getting the first on-field look at their latest heralded draft class, the Browns will also try to determine if any of their undrafted free agents have what it takes to make the team. So, the next three days will be very important to the organization.

With rookie camp set to open on Friday, the Browns announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents, which includes defensive end Logan Fano, who is the older brother of first-round pick Spencer Fano.

“We’ve signed 12 undrafted free agents: RB Davon Booth, CB Nate Evans, DE Logan Fano, DT Bernard Gooden, RB TJ Harden, OT Izavion Miller, CB DeCarlos Nicholson, P Wes Pahl, DE Tyreak Sapp, DE Khordae Sydnor, S Zion Washington, WR Kole Wilson,” the Browns posted.

We've signed 12 undrafted free agents — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2026

Logan Fano has suffered multiple ACL injuries throughout his football career, dating back to high school, which could be the primary reason he was not selected among the 257 picks in the seven-round draft. However, he was a productive player at Utah, with 44 combined tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks last season, so he could prove to be an important acquisition as the Browns look for pass-rushing help alongside Myles Garrett. It will be interesting to see if the Fano brothers are lined up against each other in these practices.

Cleveland is also looking to upgrade its special teams units under new coordinator Byron Storer. That means there could be an opportunity for several of these players in that area.

One of them to watch there is Wilson, who is just 5-foot-7, 177 pounds, but was able to produce in multiple areas in college at Baylor. In addition to making 44 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver, he had 30 kickoff returns for 705 yards, which is a 23.5-yard average.

If any of these 12 players find their way onto the 53-man roster, it would be a tremendous accomplishment for them and also a benefit to the Browns by adding depth through this process.

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