Analyst Names Browns’ Biggest Roster Hole After Draft

The Cleveland Browns did a great job of addressing some glaring holes on this roster on Draft Day. The team made some major upgrades on the offensive line and at wide receiver. They also added some quality depth that should help contribute at some point in the near future.

Overall, the Browns’ roster doesn’t look too bad heading into training camp. There are always places to upgrade, but this team seems to be in a better place than last season. Recently, ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz revealed the biggest roster holes with each team heading into next season.

The Browns’ biggest problem is something that has plagued them for a long time.

“Quarterback,” Schatz wrote. “The Browns have three quarterbacks who will battle for the starting job in 2025, but it’s hard to pretend that any of them have been good. Last season, as rookies, Dillon Gabriel had a QBR of 31.4 and Shedeur Sanders was at 18.9. The season before, veteran Deshaun Watson had a 21.0 QBR before tearing his Achilles. Cleveland might have to wait for the 2027 draft to select its future franchise quarterback.”

It’s true, the Browns have plenty of quarterbacks and no one that they can count on heading into training camp. There is speculation that Watson will be the No. 1 quarterback to begin the season. However, Watson hasn’t taken an NFL snap since mid-way through the 2024 season. He’s coming off a major Achilles injury, so who knows what is actually left in the tank for Watson.

Both Gabriel and Sanders struggled to find consistency during their rookie campaigns. Neither player is showing the potential to be someone who can be counted on as a long-term option. The Browns will surely give both quarterbacks another chance in 2026, but that might be their last shot.

If everything goes wrong again under center, the Browns will almost certainly draft another quarterback in 2027. The draft class next season is supposed to be much better than this past season. Given where Cleveland lands in the draft, they could potentially find themselves a franchise quarterback next season. Sadly, this is a story that Browns fans have been telling themselves for a long time.

Hopefully, the front office can finally get it right.

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