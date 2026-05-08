Browns Analyst Says One Rumored QB Move Could Backfire Badly

The Cleveland Browns might not be done adding to their quarterback room. There is speculation that the team is targeting another quarterback during a potential supplemental draft. However, this might be too risky a move for Cleveland to make.

The Browns could reportedly be targeting former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby during the upcoming supplemental draft. There is certainly plenty of upside in his game, but do his problems outweigh the upside in his game?

Daryl Ruiter of 923 The Fan is not in favor of the Browns going after Sorsby.

“I would not [consider Brendan Sorsby]. I think you’re playing with fire there. There’s too many red flags there to take that type of risk at that type of position. I don’t know if the Browns can afford to take that type of risk and a future draft pick when you have a quarterback class expected to be coming out in 2027”, Ruiter said.

"I would not, I think you're playing with fire there… There's too many red flags there to take that type of risk at that type of position." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN says the Browns should NOT target QB Brendan Sorsby pic.twitter.com/WYcrqz6VR2 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 8, 2026

Last season as a Junior, Sorsby threw for 2,800 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games with Cincinnati. The stats are solid, but the outside drama might not be worth the risk. Sorsby is currently in rehab for a gambling scandal.

The Browns would likely have to bid a first or second-round pick to secure Sorsby in the draft. There’s reportedly a strong quarterback class in 2027, so the Browns might not want to burn that pick on Sorsby. That’s a big investment for a player who has already gotten himself in hot water early in his career.

This team isn’t in urgent need of a quarterback with four of them on their roster heading into training camp. Cleveland might as well give it a year, and hopefully, this situation will weed itself out a little better. By next April, the Browns should have a better idea if they need to draft another quarterback or if someone steps up and takes over the job long-term.

The off-field problems with Sorsby aren’t something the Browns want to mess with right now. They tried that with Josh Gordon, and it didn’t work out. Gordon was solid when he was on the field, but sadly, he was off the field more than on it.

Sorsby could be another version of that, so the Browns should be cautious before proceeding to select Sorsby.

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Analyst Names Browns' Biggest Roster Hole After Draft