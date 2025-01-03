Browns Nation

Friday, January 3, 2025
Analyst Sounds Off On Browns About Quarterback Situation

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The 3-13 Cleveland Browns went into the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Instead, they are facing a top-3 pick in the 2025 draft due to a slew of injuries and offensive incompetence.

Of course, the revolving door at quarterback hasn’t improved matters, and one analyst recently sounded off about the team’s situation under center.

Tony Rizzo recently appeared on ESPN Cleveland and passionately pleaded for the Browns to do better, saying, “I’m gonna say it once, I’m gonna say it again, and I feel like I’ve been saying it now for 20 years. Find me my quarterback!”

Rizzo said he is not interested in the idea of a bridge quarterback like Kirk Cousins because that indicates the team is heading for another bridge season.

He isn’t sure how you sell that to this fanbase and convince them to buy tickets.

Rumors have already swirled that the Browns could explore this option instead of running it back with Deshaun Watson.

Watson recently had his contract restructured, which would give the Browns some cap relief should they decide to cut him in the future.

Watson still has two years left on his 5-year, $230 million deal and has provided almost no return on that investment so far.

In an ideal world, the Browns would find a way to get Watson back to being the superstar he was with the Houston Texans, but he has looked like a shell of himself during his entire Cleveland tenure.

The Browns could be in a position to land one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft as well, which many fans will certainly be on board for.

