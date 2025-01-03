Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Friday, January 3, 2025
Browns Make 8 Roster Moves Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Make 8 Roster Moves Ahead Of Saturday’s Game
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 3-13 and will mercifully end this brutal season on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are still battling to win the AFC North and secure the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Browns made eight roster moves on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s game to ensure they head into battle with the best team they can field and try to end the season on a high note.

Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram shared on X that the Browns have placed tight end David Njoku and running backs Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong on injured reserve.

They have also activated wide receiver Kaden Davis, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, and safety Christopher Edmonds from the practice squad to the active roster.

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie and running back Jacob Kibodi were also elevated, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who has a knee injury, was downgraded to out.

The Browns will also start their fourth different quarterback this season, as Bailey Zappe will replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the finale.

DTR failed to inspire any faith over his two starts and once again performed so poorly that his place on next year’s roster will likely be in question.

Thompson-Robinson has one touchdown and ten picks in his career.

He will now be replaced by Zappe, who will be the team’s 40th starting quarterback since the franchise returned in 1999.

Zappe made eight starts for the New England Patriots in 2022 and 2023 and will do his best to knock this team out of the top 3 draft slots.

Browns Nation