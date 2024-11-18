Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Rips Browns Player For Embarrassing Effort On Sunday

Analyst Rips Browns Player For Embarrassing Effort On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints rushes for a first quarter touchdown as Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns looks to make a tackle at the goal line at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the fourth quarter of their contest against the New Orleans Saints tied at 14.

New Orleans finished off their first drive in that period with a touchdown, and then the NFC South squad added two more scores to blow open the previously knotted contest.

Cleveland fell to 2-8 with the 35-14 loss, and several of the Browns players were questioned for their effort following the contest.

Analyst Matt Fontana was questioning players’ efforts before that decisive fourth period.

Fontana took to X to share his thoughts and a video of the player who he said appears to be jogging during a pivotal play in the contest.

The analyst called out Juan Thornhill on the Saints’ 71-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter, a play where Fontana believes the safety gave up on catching the wide receiver.

“Watch him the whole play, looked like he was jogging from the start,” Fontana wrote, adding, “Wow.”

In the video, Valdes-Scantling catches the pass on the left side of the field while Thornhill is playing in the middle of the field.

Thornhill appears to be moving slowly toward the player and does not seem to be running at his full speed.

At the end of the play, Thornhill would have had an opportunity to catch the wide receiver before he crossed the goal line, but Valdes-Scantling is roughly five yards away when he appears to slow down even more.

The Browns will return to action on Thursday this week as Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime matchup of these AFC North rivals.

NEXT:  Insider Hints That Big Move Could Be Coming For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation