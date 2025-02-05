Analyst Sounds Off, Says ‘Browns Don’t Owe Myles Garrett Anything’

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly adamant about not trading Myles Garrett.

They don’t want to lose their best player and one of the best defensive players in the league.

Nonetheless, Tony Rizzo isn’t sure that’s in their best interests right now.

As good a player as he is and as good as he’s been to the community, Rizzo thinks the Browns don’t owe him anything.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned pundit said he wanted the team to move on from Garrett because that would be the best way to help the team in the future.

"I don't feel bad for Myles Garrett, and the Browns don't owe him anything," – @TheRealTRizzo. Do you agree?

He apologized for not being a former athlete and for not being empathetic to their feelings, and he genuinely wants what’s best for his team.

Truth be told, he shouldn’t apologize for feeling this way.

No person has ever been above an entire organization, not even Myles Garrett.

He’s been great for the team and the community, and while the Browns don’t necessarily owe him a trade, there’s no point in extending this situation much further.

As long as they can get the best trade package in return for his services, they must trade him.

Garrett will give the front office a clear path to finally go through a long overdue rebuild.

He will get them valuable assets to retool the team, all while taking pressure off of them by not being expected to compete right away.

