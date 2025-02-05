Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Betting Odds Show Myles Garrett’s Most Likely Team Next Season

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made one of their best decisions of the past decade when they drafted Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett has proven to be worth the selection and has been the Browns’ most consistent and dominant player since he was drafted.

Many thought he would spend his entire career in Cleveland, given his dedication to the team and city as a whole, but that has recently changed.

Garrett, of course, publically requested a trade from the Browns, hoping the grass is greener on the other side.

While there hasn’t been much movement on trade talks from the Browns’ side, fans have started to speculate what organization will be the right fit for him.

These talks are merely rumors and speculation, and when looking at DraftKings’ odds for his next team, the Browns still have the shortest odds, as NBC Sports Bet pointed out on X.

The Browns are the leaders at +300, followed by the Washington Commanders (+400), Las Vegas Raiders (+500), New England Patriots (+600), and Arizona Cardinals (+850).

The Commanders were the best team on this list in 2024, making it to the NFC Championship.

It’s unclear who the Browns will elect to trade with, if anyone, making his next destination a true toss-up.

Oddsmakers still think the Browns could find a way to retain him, despite Garrett’s clear public comments about his future with the team.

Browns Nation