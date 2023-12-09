Analyst States A Clear Difference Between Browns QBs

When the Cleveland Browns made a blockbuster trade to acquire Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, Browns fans thought the days of the quarterback carousel were behind them.

However, due to injuries to Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and a less-than-stellar performance from PJ Walker, the Browns have once again had four different quarterbacks start a game under center this year.

Now, in a throwback to yesteryear, they once again have a dilemma about who to start at quarterback in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars – rookie Thompson-Robinson, or newly acquired veteran Joe Flacco.

For one NFL analyst, the decision seems pretty clear (via Grant Puskar on Twitter.)

There’s just no way DTR starts Sunday. Love the kid, but it can’t happen. And they know that. This isn’t a time for progression. It’s time for winning. Joe Flacco gives you the best chance. — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) December 8, 2023

For the most part, Thompson-Robinson has looked like a rookie and struggled mightily.

On the year, he has thrown for 429 yards, has a completion percentage of 53%, and has thrown just one touchdown compared to four interceptions.

The offense has looked mostly stagnant with him beneath center, and the Browns have a 1-2 record with Thompson-Robinson as the starter.

Flacco, on the other hand, despite getting the loss last week against the Los Angeles Rams in his first start as a Brown, seemed to give the offense a much-needed lift.

The Browns consistently drove the ball deep into Los Angeles territory, but often had to settle for field goals or suffered untimely turnovers.

Flacco was 23-44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, which is less than stellar, but certainly better than any performance Thompson-Robinson has had.

Flacco also has a history of winning, both in the regular season and in the playoffs, and his experience could give the Browns a much-needed lift heading into the final weeks of the season.

As such, if they want to win now, Flacco seems to be the better option.