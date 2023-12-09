Browns Nation

Analyst States A Clear Difference Between Browns QBs

By

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns made a blockbuster trade to acquire Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, Browns fans thought the days of the quarterback carousel were behind them.

However, due to injuries to Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and a less-than-stellar performance from PJ Walker, the Browns have once again had four different quarterbacks start a game under center this year.

Now, in a throwback to yesteryear, they once again have a dilemma about who to start at quarterback in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars – rookie Thompson-Robinson, or newly acquired veteran Joe Flacco.

For one NFL analyst, the decision seems pretty clear (via Grant Puskar on Twitter.)

For the most part, Thompson-Robinson has looked like a rookie and struggled mightily.

On the year, he has thrown for 429 yards, has a completion percentage of 53%, and has thrown just one touchdown compared to four interceptions.

The offense has looked mostly stagnant with him beneath center, and the Browns have a 1-2 record with Thompson-Robinson as the starter.

Flacco, on the other hand, despite getting the loss last week against the Los Angeles Rams in his first start as a Brown, seemed to give the offense a much-needed lift.

The Browns consistently drove the ball deep into Los Angeles territory, but often had to settle for field goals or suffered untimely turnovers.

Flacco was 23-44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, which is less than stellar, but certainly better than any performance Thompson-Robinson has had.

Flacco also has a history of winning, both in the regular season and in the playoffs, and his experience could give the Browns a much-needed lift heading into the final weeks of the season.

As such, if they want to win now, Flacco seems to be the better option.

