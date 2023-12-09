Dorian Thompson-Robinson Gets Honest About His Relationship With Joe Flacco

Since entering the league a decade and a half ago, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has given off the impression that he’s an all-around good guy.

He gave off that impression for most of his career in Baltimore, and he’s continued it since joining the Cleveland Browns a few weeks ago.

In addition to giving off that impression to fans, Flacco has also been making an impact on rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

When asked about how things are going with the newly acquired veteran who is vying for Thompson-Robinson’s job, the rookie had this to say (via Tom Withers on Twitter.)

“He’s treating me like his little brother,” DTR said. “So I love it”

Cool to hear Dorian Thompson-Robinson speak so highly of Joe Flacco.

Just refreshing. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 8, 2023

The fact that Flacco is treating Thompson-Robinson like a little brother isn’t surprising, given the fact that that’s the type of guy Flacco has always been.

Sure, Browns fans despised the quarterback when he was a Baltimore Raven who defeated them year in and year out.

However, now that he’s a member of the Browns, Flacco seems to be doing everything he can to help Thompson-Robinson find his way in the NFL.

While Flacco and Thompson-Robinson are both fighting to start at quarterback, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a starter, that hasn’t kept Flacco from taking Thompson-Robinson under his wing.

Sure, Flacco has some play left and wants to make the most of what’s left of his career.

However, he also knows that he’s not the future of the franchise, whereas Thompson-Robinson could be depending on how serious Deshaun Watson’s injury is.

So, while Flacco certainly wants the starting position, he’s a team player who ultimately wants what’s best for the Browns and Thompson-Robinson.