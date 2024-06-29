Browns Nation

Saturday, June 29, 2024
AP Report Makes Case Against Building New Stadium

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Part of the debate surrounding Cleveland Browns Stadium revolves around the public funding aspect for building a new domed facility or renovating the existing infrastructure.

A new Associated Press report suggests that neither alternative will have an immediate impact on the taxpayers living in Cleveland or nearby.

In an article about Kansas City’s efforts to retain the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, writer David Lieb surmised that the economic impact would not offset the public’s funding for a new facility.

“Many economists assert that while stadiums may boost tax revenue in their immediate area, they tend to shift consumer spending away from other entertainment and seldom generate enough new economic activity to offset all the public subsidies,” Lieb wrote.

The Chiefs and Royals are both out of their leases for their respective stadiums at the end of this decade, and Kansas offered public funding – up to 70 percent of the costs – to build a new stadium inside their borders.

Lieb also noted that this week Charlotte approved $800 million in public subsidies to renovate the Carolina Panthers’ facility while Jacksonville also approved splitting the Jaguars’ $1.25 billion stadium renovation.

The Haslam Sports Group – owners of the Cleveland Browns and multiple other sports franchises – is behind the push for building a new stadium in nearby Brook Park, requesting over $1 billion in public funding to build the facility.

Originally, the group had requested between $500-600 million from the city of Cleveland and other government groups to renovate the existing downtown structure.

NEXT:  Browns Defender Earned Highest Pro Football Reference Rank
Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

