Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

Tony Rizzo has never been hesitant to tell the Cleveland Browns and their fans what he thinks.

But on Monday, he asked his radio sidekick, Aaron Goldhammer to weigh in on what he wants to hear from Andrew Berry.

Goldhammer didn’t hesitate to share a concern with the audience of ESPN Cleveland, and Rizzo is in agreement about the Browns quarterback situation for the 2024 season.

What do you want to hear from Andrew Berry's press conference today? pic.twitter.com/MqBgilpAju — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 22, 2024

Neither radio host believes Cleveland should count on Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco’s latest podcast comment that he would like to return to the team sparked Goldhammer’s plea.

The morning show personality is less than confident in DTR’s ability to start a string of games.

Rizzo says Watson can’t stay on the field for a full season, elevating the importance of a quality backup.

Never mind that Watson hadn’t missed a game for which he was eligible in the four seasons before this one.

Watson’s reckless running style and the number of hits he takes is what concerns Rizzo.

But Rizzo also seems resigned to the Watson-DTR partnership heading the roster next year.

“Do you think they are going to sign Flacco over a draft pick?” Rizzo asked. “They love DTR. That’s their guy!”

While Goldhammer seems bent on Flacco, Rizzo has been open to any veteran stepping in as the team’s QB2.

Cleveland won games with four different quarterbacks last season, including DTR, Flacco, and P.J. Walker.

Only DTR and Watson are signed for the 2024 season, with Flacco and Walker joining the free agency pool.

Free agency starts on March 13, with a window for negotiations opening on the 11th.