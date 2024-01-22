Browns Nation

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

By

 

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns started cleaning house last week.

Following their heartbreaking end of the season, they decided to revamp their offensive coaching staff, parting ways with their offensive coordinator, running backs coach, and tight ends coach.

Now, among the many potential candidates to take the reins of the offense next season, we find Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson.

The young assistant is a quick riser around league circles, and he’s expected to be interviewed for the Browns’ OC job at some point this offseason.

With that in mind, renowned scout Eric Galko took to Twitter to give him his flowers for the great job he did with C.J. Stroud this season, stating that he has a bright future as an offensive coordinator in this league.

Johnson joined DeMeco Ryans’ coaching staff this season, working under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who could also draw plenty of league-wide interest after what he was able to pull off with this young team this season.

They worked alongside 2023’s No. 2 draft pick, Stroud, developing him and helping him have arguably the single greatest season for a rookie quarterback in this league.

The Texans made it all the way to the AFC Divisional Round and even held their own in the first half vs. the Baltimore Ravens, which was almost impossible to think from a team that had won just three games the previous season.

As a result, Slowik will also be interviewed for multiple head coaching vacancies, and that could also leave the door wide open for Johnson to get the OC job in Houston if things don’t work out in Cleveland.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

