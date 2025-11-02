Analyst Proposes Trade That ‘Makes Sense’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns reportedly aren’t looking to blow up the roster.

Per most reports, they just want to add more talent to the picture, and they will go after players who are under club control for more years.

However, that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t at least consider parting ways with some of their veterans.

More specifically, David Njoku.

At least, that’s how Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report feels.

In his latest column, he made a case for the Browns to move on from their veteran tight end for a middle-round draft pick:

“Cleveland Browns: Trade TE David Njoku for a middle-round draft pick: The Texans and Rams would be obvious potential trade partners here for a Browns team that is realistically rebuilding and could lose the 29-year-old Njoku in the offseason anyway. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is the future at that position in Cleveland,” Gagnon wrote.

The Browns and Njoku’s camp have reportedly been in talks about a contract extension dating back to the offseason.

Both parties have said all the right things about those talks, but the lack of an update makes people wonder about Njoku’s future.

Perhaps they will look to do right by their star by sending him to a team with playoff aspirations, or maybe they’re just playing the waiting game and will sign him to a contract extension if there’s no trade.

Njoku is a valuable piece to the offense, and it’s not like the team would be better off without him or anything like that.

But, with a budding star like Harold Fannin Jr. looking more than ready to embrace a bigger workload, it might make some sense to maximize Njoku’s potential trade value.

To sum it up, the Browns don’t necessarily have to trade Njoku, but they should at least consider it if the offer is right.

