Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Trade Plans

The Cleveland Browns have been the most aggressive team in the league this season, at least when it comes to making trades.

Unlike most teams, they didn’t wait until being close to the trade deadline to make some moves.

Now, with the deadline just a couple of days away, ESPN insider Adam Schefter expects the Browns to take the same approach.

In his latest column, he shut down all trade rumors about David Njoku.

If anything, he thinks the Browns will add more firepower to their roster:

“Though Cleveland already has completed three trades in the past month — acquiring offensive tackle Cam Robinson, sending quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati and swapping cornerbacks with Jacksonville — most sources believe that the Browns will be aggressive in acquiring players before the deadline. The Browns do not sound inclined to trade tight end David Njoku, but they have been calling around the league, still looking to add quality young players to their roster,” Schefter wrote.

That’s the same thing team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported last week.

She pointed out that GM Andrew Berry was going to prioritize players who were under club control for years, as opposed to just absorbing salary for draft capital or taking players on short-term rentals.

The Browns aren’t ready to wave the white flag on this season despite a 2-6 record and more questions than answers at the quarterback position.

And even if they can’t compete this year, it seems like they feel that they’re not that far behind and might only need to add some pieces to the mix.

They will have a much more forgiving schedule in the second half of the season.

As for trading Njoku, he’s about to be a free agent, so the Browns need to either sign him to an extension or move on from him while they can still make the most of his trade value.

NEXT:

Wyatt Teller's Halloween Video Is Going Viral