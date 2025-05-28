Analyst Turns Heads With Big Jab At Myles Garrett

Some Cleveland Browns fans aren’t so happy with Myles Garrett right now.

They took offense at the fact that he skipped voluntary OTAs to attend an award ceremony in Tokyo with his presumed girlfriend, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

With that in mind, Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland took a big shot at the former Defensive Player of the Year:

“Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim have a lot in common. They both play individual sports,” he wrote.

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim have a lot in common. They both play individual sports… — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) May 28, 2025

Granted, these are voluntary workouts, and Garrett will most definitely be there for the mandatory stretch of training camp.

Also, it’s safe to assume that he will be more than ready to hit the ground running at the start of the season.

Then again, when they gave him that lofty contract extension, the ownership demanded more of him as a leader.

More than that, given all his talk about how badly he wanted to win a Super Bowl and compete at the highest level, some fans assumed that he would be eager to get back on the field and lead by example as the first guy there and the last guy to leave.

Technically, he’s not doing anything wrong, but it’s easy to understand why some fans might not feel so comfortable with this approach.

No one can deny or doubt that Garrett is the absolute best pass rusher in the game, and he will always give the team a chance to win when he’s out there.

Still, big contracts also come with big responsibilities, and Garrett’s demeanor keeps rubbing some people the wrong way.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Harsh Reality For 2 Browns Rookies This Season