Insider Reveals Harsh Reality For 2 Browns Rookies This Season

The Cleveland Browns have been looking for a quarterback for almost three decades.

They’ve struggled more than any other NFL team since the franchise was reinstated, and every single time there’s hope and someone who might put an end to their woes, something happens.

Most recently, that was the case with Deshaun Watson, up to the point where owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that they made a mistake trading for him.

The Browns will enter this season with two rookies among four quarterbacks battling for the position, but even if they exceed seemingly low expectations, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that might not be enough to convince the team that they’re the right guys for the job.

“The reality, however, is even if Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders shows promise in their rookie season, it might not be enough for the Browns to pass on the opportunity to address the position long-term in what, for now, appears to be a much stronger class [in the 2026 NFL Draft], even if Arch Manning chooses to stay another year at Texas,” Cabot wrote.

As soon as the Browns took defensive lineman Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft and acquired an additional first-round pick in 2026, people speculated they would wait until then to address their long-term issues at quarterback.

It made sense, given that the 2025 quarterback class drew plenty of doubts and criticism.

Granted, the Browns used two picks on quarterbacks, so it feels like a disservice if they don’t intend to keep either of them for the long run.

It’s not like third-round pick Gabriel or fifth-round choice Sanders can’t be a successful NFL backup, which may be their ceiling.

That’s not an ideal situation for either of them, but they can now prove the doubters wrong in their rookie season.

