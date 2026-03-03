Analyst Turns Heads With Browns Draft Suggestion

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and at this point, Cleveland Browns fans are well aware that the team has two first-round selections. Browns analysts have been talking about this until they’re blue in the face, as have other pundits across the league.

The Browns have two chances in the first round to fill major holes that currently exist. Everyone seems to have their own opinion on what the team should do, and if you ask 20 different people for their thoughts, you’ll likely get 20 different answers.

Analyst Aaron Goldhammer certainly provided a different solution for what the Browns should do with their No. 6 overall pick, one that genuinely shocked the rest of his ESPN Cleveland counterparts.

Goldhammer was adamant that the Browns should pursue RB Jeremiyah Love, someone who has been highly regarded as one of the best running back prospects in recent history.

“Cleveland doesn’t want a running back? He’s the best player in the draft,” Goldhammer exclaimed.

.@HammerNation19 thinks that the Browns should draft Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love at no. 6 overall… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ZKq9JTeEu3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 2, 2026

Love tore it up at Notre Dame, and he could be someone to watch for the foreseeable future. However, for as good a player as Love is, and is projected to be in the NFL, this is not said to be the biggest position of need for the Browns.

Nobody is doubting Love’s talent, but at No. 6 overall, the Browns could be giving up on some top-end talent at other positions, not just on offense. There are several highly-graded defenders in this class, and while the Browns had a strong defense last season, they can always get better.

Running backs don’t get taken in the top 10 much anymore, much less in the top 6 of any given draft. Teams have to essentially be certain that the RB they’re drafting is going to not only provide an instant boost to their offense, but that they’ll quickly turn into one of the best backs in the league.

Only time will tell how confident teams are when it comes to Love, either the Browns or otherwise.

