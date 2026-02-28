Analyst Maps Out Browns’ Perfect Draft Scenario

The Cleveland Browns have so many needs that it is wise to look deeper into the 2026 NFL Draft than just the first round. Though they are armed with valuable picks at No. 6 and No. 24 overall, their later choices could prove to be just as important.

The Browns are universally thought to need a wide receiver and an offensive tackle most of all, and they could address those positions right away. However, they also may need some help on defense and reinforcements elsewhere on the offensive line.

Analyst Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently revealed his ideal haul for the Browns in the first three rounds of the 2026 draft, which covered all of those positions.

“Cleveland Browns: WR Makai Lemon, T Monroe Freeling, LB Anthony Hill Jr., C Sam Hecht,” Locker wrote. “Armed with two picks in the top 24, the Browns will presumably do heavy lifting to ameliorate the league’s worst offense by EPA per play. Lemon’s firepower (91.4 PFF receiving grade) would lift the sport’s second-lowest-graded receiving corps. Meanwhile, Freeling (85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) has the frame and athleticism to round into a potential franchise tackle on an offensive line that could lose all five starters. With the Browns’ other two selections in the first three rounds, they could target a linebacker like Hill (72.8 overall PFF grade) if Devin Bush leaves in free agency. Returning to the offensive line, Hecht ranked third among qualified centers last year in overall grade (80.0) and could fill Ethan Pocic’s shoes.”

It is unclear if Locker foresees some kind of trade, because USC star Lemon is not widely predicted to be chosen as high as the No. 6 overall pick. If the Browns were to draft a wide receiver there, it is more likely to be Carnell Tate or maybe Jordyn Tyson. If tackle were the preference, Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa are the likely options.

PFF does have Lemon ranked at No. 10 on its big board, just one spot behind Tate, while The Athletic ranks him as the No. 13 overall prospect, two spots behind Tyson. Freeling is at No. 22 in PFF’s ranking, so the Georgia product may be a value at No. 24.

The Browns hold the No. 39 overall pick (second round) and the No. 70 overall selection (third round). They also have six picks after that, starting with No. 107 overall (fourth round).

Hill, a linebacker from Texas, ran an impressive 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. That could boost his draft stock somewhat, and PFF has him ranked at No. 44.

Hecht, who played at Kansas State, would slot in nicely in the fourth round. He is PFF’s top-rated center at No. 68 overall.

Other than Lemon potentially being a top 10 pick, if this projection were to come true, the Browns and their fans would likely be pleased with that outcome.

