Analyst Turns Heads With Quinshon Judkins Prediction

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty in their backfield as the season opener draws closer.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned despite being selected 36th overall to anchor the team’s rushing attack.

His contract situation has created questions about his availability for Week 1 and beyond.

Cleveland analyst Adam Gerstenhaber remains optimistic about Judkins eventually joining the roster.

He offered a bold prediction during a recent segment of the ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’ for the rookie’s debut season once the contract dispute gets resolved.

“Despite the fact he’s still unsigned, Quinshon Judkins will lead the Browns in rushing yards,” Adam ‘The Bull’ said.

Gerstenhaber believes Judkins will sign with the Browns by Tuesday next week. His confidence stems from the fact that Judkins still has his locker.

The analyst argues that Cleveland would have cleared his belongings if they had no intention of signing him.

The contract holdout began before legal complications arose. In early July, Judkins was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge involving his girlfriend.

Prosecutors ultimately decided not to pursue charges. However, the arrest occurred while Judkins was already seeking a fully guaranteed contract, following the path of several other early second-round picks.

While the legal matter has been resolved, questions remain about potential NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy.

Such action could affect his contractual guarantees and further complicate negotiations.

The Browns have provided no meaningful updates on Judkins’ situation, leaving his status unclear.

With Nick Chubb now in Houston and Judkins unavailable, Cleveland will rely on Jerome Ford to lead the backfield.

Rookie Dylan Sampson and undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders will provide additional depth.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their top draft pick, the organization has emphasized its commitment to establishing a strong ground game.

NEXT:

Browns Worked Out 10 Players On Friday