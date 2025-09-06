Browns Worked Out 10 Players On Friday

With the regular season approaching, the Cleveland Browns are leaving no stone unturned in their search for talent that could provide valuable depth.

They conducted a ten-player workout on Friday as they continue fine-tuning their roster ahead of the season opener.

The workout group included a mix of defensive players across multiple position groups, giving Cleveland’s coaching staff a comprehensive look at available options.

The Browns worked out defensive end David Ebuka Agoha, linebacker Kam Arnold, defensive backs Tre Avery, Isaiah Bolden, M.J. Devonshire, linebacker Amari Gainer, defensive end Patrick Jenkins, defensive end Paris Shand, linebacker Channing Tindall, and defensive back Nick Whiteside.

Cornerback Tre Avery recently worked out for the Detroit Lions but remained unsigned.

The undrafted Rutgers product from 2022 has spent time with Tennessee, San Francisco, and Tampa Bay, showing the kind of persistence that often catches NFL attention.

David Ebuka Agoha represents an intriguing international prospect through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

His edge-rushing abilities could add depth to Cleveland’s defensive line rotation.

The linebacker group features three candidates in Arnold, Gainer, and Tindall. Each brings a different skill set that could complement Cleveland’s defensive scheme under coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Defensive backs Isaiah Bolden and M.J. Devonshire round out the secondary prospects.

Both players could provide insurance for a unit that will face tough AFC North passing attacks throughout the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has consistently emphasized the importance of roster depth.

These workouts reflect Cleveland’s commitment to exploring every avenue as they build what they hope will be a playoff-ready team.

The Browns appear confident in their ability to identify talent that fits their system while making the difficult decisions that come with final roster construction.

