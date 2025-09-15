Analyst Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Projection

The Cleveland Browns are now 0-2.

Joe Flacco has tossed a couple of touchdown passes, but he’s turned the ball over four times.

And while at least two of those turnovers aren’t on him, the fact of the matter is that the offense isn’t doing well right now.

With that in mind, Aaron Goldhammer predicted that we’re going to watch a lot of Dillon Gabriel and even Shedeur Sanders this season.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Goldhammer said that Sanders might even be the starter by Week 5.

“Shedeur might be in there by the time we land in London,” Goldhammer said.

"Shedeur might be in there by the time we land in London," – @HammerNation19. The RBS crew thinks it's inevitable that Shedeur Sanders starts games for the Browns this season. pic.twitter.com/0fPZkiUsLE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 15, 2025

Truth be told, that’s certainly a hot take.

While it’s not crazy to think that Gabriel could take the reins of the offense soon, it would take a lot for the Browns to pull the plug on him so soon.

They don’t seem to think Sanders is anywhere close to being ready, and they’ve always been high on Gabriel, so they will give him as many opportunities as he needs to get it right.

That’s not to say that Sanders won’t or shouldn’t take the field at any point in the season; he definitely should.

But from that to believing that it will be by the fifth game of the season, that’s just wishful thinking.

The Browns have shown strong play on defense, but the offense, as expected, has been a worrisome issue.

The clock is ticking, and if they can’t get it going with Flacco, it wouldn’t hurt to give the young signal-callers a chance to prove their worth.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Are Close To Making Big QB Move