Insider Believes Browns Are Close To Making Big QB Move

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation was always going to be a talking point this season.

However, they certainly hoped that it wouldn’t make headlines after just two games.

Kevin Stefanski pulled Joe Flacco late in the blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dillon Gabriel then completed 3 of 3 passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.

That’s why, even though Stefanski has already said that he won’t move on from Flacco in Week 3, Tony Rizzo wants to see Gabriel.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, the Browns could soon make the move to Gabriel.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi said that the Browns are trying to get Flacco through six games, though he might not make it.

“He’s gotta play better than that. He’s not gonna last six games playing like that,” Grossi said.

"The hook is getting shorter… Gabriel is getting closer to playing," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns QB situation. pic.twitter.com/IJ3oLcLeEZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 15, 2025

While he believes Gabriel will be the starter at some point, he doesn’t think the Browns want to rush anything with their third-round selection.

Things won’t get much easier in Week 3.

The Browns will host the red-hot Green Bay Packers and their Super Bowl-caliber defense.

Matt LaFleur’s team has been the best in the game through the first two weeks of the season, and after watching Sunday’s tape, Micah Parsons might be licking his chops at the sole thought of going against Joe Flacco and the Browns’ offensive line.

Will Flacco finish the game on the field? We shall wait and see.

