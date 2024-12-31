Analyst Urges Browns Not To Pursue 1 QB This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ roster could look significantly different next season, and their top task will be to decide what to do at the quarterback position.

Many feel Deshaun Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler who has been an absolute disappointment since coming to the Browns two years ago, will not play another snap with them after tearing his Achilles in October, and their two backups haven’t been that impressive.

There could be a couple of intriguing signal-callers available this offseason, but Jonathan Peterlin urged Cleveland to steer clear of one who could be on the market — Aaron Rodgers.

"Absolutely hate it. I hate everything about it. That's the whole Aaron Rodgers story. He's not winning games."@JPeterlin and @NickWilsonSays react to Aaron Rodgers' name being brought up with the #Browns 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/FueyIWkqHX pic.twitter.com/zZalEAymOZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 30, 2024

Peterlin’s co-host, Nick Wilson, seemed to support the idea of bringing in Rodgers, but the fact is that it would be a very risky move for a star-crossed franchise that has a fan base that is weary of dealing with controversy.

With Watson, that fan base had to deal with his many off the field distractions, not to mention some very poor play from him starting the moment he arrived in Northeast Ohio.

While one could argue that Rodgers’ stats this season — 3,623 passing yards, 24 passing yards and just 10 interceptions — are very solid, the fact is that he isn’t exactly the elite signal-caller he was just a few years ago.

Then there is the passive-aggressive drama he seems to bring with him, which has led many to speculate that the New York Jets fired former head coach Robert Saleh and former executive Joe Douglas at his behest.

The Browns, who are 3-13, have a shot at getting the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, which could yield a potential franchise QB such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

