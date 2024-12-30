Browns Nation

Monday, December 30, 2024
Myles Garrett Is Leading The NFL In 4 Impressive Categories

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a sack during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t lived up to the expectations this season.

They were projected to be a playoff team.

Now, they’re projected to be the third team picking in the NFL Draft.

However, as bad as things have been for this team this season, Myles Garrett has been an absolute stud once again.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a long shot to repeat as the winner this season, boasting +1000 odds.

Nonetheless, as shown by Marcus Mosher on X, he’s currently the league leader in four of the most important categories for any defensive player.

He’s leading the league in pressures (79), sacks (14), win rate (24.1%), and TPS Win Rate (33.3%).

That’s why it’s so easy to understand his frustration with this team.

Garrett has been very outspoken about his desire to play for a contending team.

He argued that as much as he would love to be a Cleveland Brown for life, he also wants the team to prove they have a clear plan to become a Super Bowl contender.

Garrett has been one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the league for quite a while now.

It only makes sense that he wants his prime and all the physical burdens and beatings he endures to be meaningful.

Of course, it would be a shame to see a player like him go.

There’s simply no way to replace him.

But after everything he’s done and so little he’s gotten back, he does deserve better.

Browns Nation