Analyst Names WR Prospect Browns Should Target In Round 2

The Cleveland Browns need help all over the roster.

While the need for a quarterback is evident, the team has plenty of holes to fill on offense.

The offensive line needs a major overhaul.

They need to find either a complement or a replacement for Nick Chubb, and they could also use another pass-catching tight end.

More than that, they also need someone else besides Jerry Jeudy to catch the ball from whoever they have behind center.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Cody Suek took to X to react to a clip about Texas star WR Matthew Golden, stating that he’s one of his favorite Browns targets in the second round.

One of my favorite targets for the Browns in the 2nd round.

Then again, Golden might not be there by the time the Browns are on the clock in the second round.

He’s a very talented athlete who’s made a living out of bringing down the football with spectacular catches, routinely beating his man regardless of the coverage.

The "radius reel" and body control of #Texas WR Matthew Golden are among the best in this years class.

The Longhorns standout might be one of the biggest risers after the NFL Scouting Combine or his Pro Day.

He’s currently projected to be the third wide receiver off the board in the draft.

He might not be the most physically imposing or strongest player out there, but he makes up for that with his swift moves and great instincts.

The Browns may still have high hopes for Cedric Tillman, but even if that’s the case, they could and should give Golden a look.

